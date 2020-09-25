The Global Gum Market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

Global Gum Market 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the gum market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.15 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on gum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the new product launches, strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers and increased marketing and promotional initiatives. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The gum market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes

The gum market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Chewing gums
• Bubble gums

By Type
• Sugared gums
• Sugar-free gums

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the growing demand for functional chewing gums as one of the prime reasons driving the gum market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling chewing gum into new polymers and increasing demand for organic gums will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gum market covers the following areas:
• Gum market sizing
• Gum market forecast
• Gum market industry analysis

