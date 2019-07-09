NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Hair Color Spray Market: About this market



Hair color sprays come in a variety of colors, both permanent and temporary, for people of all age groups. This hair color spray market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. Our analysis also considers the sales of hair color spray in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of stores to local and regional markets will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hair color spray market report looks at factors such as growth of cosmetic industry, product innovation through technological advances, and well-organized retail sector in developed countries. However, threat from counterfeit products, high exposure to toxic chemicals, and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the hair color spray industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793684/?utm_source=PRN



Global Hair Color Spray Market: Overview



Product innovation through technological advances



Leading vendors are increasingly investing in research and developmental activities and launching new products to cater to the growing demand for products with moisturizing, scalp care, and UV ray protection benefits. This helps vendors to expand their existing portfolio with enhanced product performance. These innovations will lead to the expansion of the global hair color spray market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Use of natural ingredients



Consumers prefer natural and organic hair color spray products over chemical products because synthetic products contain harmful chemicals such as hydrofluorocarbons, formaldehyde, fragrances, and microparticles. The changing consumer preference is encouraging companies to use natural and organic ingredients to manufacture natural products. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global hair color spray market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global hair color spray market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hair color spray manufacturers, that include Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L'Oreal SA, and Unilever Group.



Also, the hair color spray market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793684/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

