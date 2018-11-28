LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hand sanitizer market is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during 2018-2024.



The growing popularity of organic hand sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable will revolutionize the global market over the next few years. The focus on continuous innovations in the formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers will help leading vendors gain a larger global market share.The global hand sanitizer market is driven by the adoption of a new formulation of products by manufacturers to provide an enhanced experience to consumers. The increase in per capita income and the number of dual-income households that results in increased spending on consumer goods, visiting restaurants, and attending concerts, will drive the growth of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global hand sanitizer market by product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.



The study considers the present scenario of the global hand sanitizer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global hand sanitizer market.



Hand Sanitizer Market - Dynamics

The increasing incidences of healthcare-associated infection or HAIs are boosting the demand in the global hand sanitizer market. These infections acquired by patients in hospitals when they receive healthcare treatment for medical or surgical conditions. The extensive use of various types of medical devices such as catheters or ventilators used during a procedure such as surgery is increasing the risk of infections among patients in the global market.The use of online websites to provide home care tips using hand hygiene and their benefits to residential customers and commercial entities will drive the growth of the global market. Currently, hand sanitizers are majorly sold through retail chains such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Tesco, various grocery and department stores; vendors are still focusing on online strategies to boost sales across the world market.The development and manufacturing of flavored and organic hand sanitizing products will revolutionize the global hand sanitizer market. The leading vendors are investing in the development of varied variants of products with the aim to offer something unique to its consumers in the global market. The introduction of fragrances or scents for hand sanitizers will transform the market over the next few years.



Hand Sanitizer Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, end-user type, distribution channel, and geography.The hand sanitizers market by product segmentis classified into gel-based, liquid, foam-based, hand wipes, and spray. Spray sanitizers are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period. The sprays are aerosol and are extremely useful products used in various places in the global market. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga centers, and other health and wellness centers are the largest end-user of sprays in the global hand sanitizers market.

The end-user segment in the hand sanitizers marketis divided into healthcare, hospitality, residential, corporate, government & military, and education. Healthcare segment dominated the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The rising awareness about contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene amongst individuals is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. The healthcare sector comprises places such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physician's office, doctor's cabin, mobile ambulances, and others, which is driving the demand for hand sanitizers in the global market.The global hand sanitizer market by distribution channel is categorized into online and retail. Retail segment dominated more than 2/3rd of the total market share in 2018. The retail distribution channel includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores and discounters, other retail stores, and drug stores. The increasing number of self-service grocery stores which have a wide variety of products for consumers to use on a day to day basis is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Gel-Based

• Liquid

• Foam-Based

• Hand Wipes

• Spray



Market Segmentation by End-User Type

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Residential

• Corporate

• Government & Military

• Education



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Department Stores & Discounters

• Other Retail Stores

• Drug Stores

• Online



Hand Sanitizer Market - Geography

The geographical segment in the global hand sanitizer market is divided into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is the fastest growing market, at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The exponential increase in retail sales and the growth of industries such as entertainment, broadcasting, hospitality, exhibition, healthcare, and restaurant is augmenting the growth of the APAC region in the global market. China and Japan are the largest end-users in the APAC market.The increasing number of consumers taking extra precaution with infectious diseases is propelling the demand for these products in the North American region in the global market. The development of the economy is leading to improving employment opportunities, increasing disposable income, and rising purchasing power of end-users is propelling the growth of the hand sanitizers market in the North American region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North América

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China & SAR

• Japan

• Austrália

• India

• Latin América

• Brazil

• Mexico

• MEA



Key Vendor Analysis

The global hand sanitizer market is highly fragmented with the presence of various local and international players. The development activities across China and India is attracting various international players to the region. The leading manufacturers are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. The increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities will intensify the competition across the market. The rising awareness of the benefits of hand hygiene and sanitization will encourage vendors to introduce new products in the global hand sanitizer market.



The major vendors in the global hand sanitizer market are:

• 3M

• GOJO Industries

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• The Unilever Group

• Vi-Jon



Other prominent vendors in the global hand sanitizer market include Bath & Body Works Direct, Best Sanitizers, Bode Chemie, Chattem, Cleenol Group, Deb Group, Ecohydra Technologies, Ecolabs, Henkel, Kimberley-Clark, Christeyns Food Hygiene, Kutol Products Company, Linkwell, Lion Corporation, Medline Industries, Safetec of America, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vectair Systems, WhiteleyCorporation, and Zoono.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global hand sanitizer market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global hand sanitizer market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global hand sanitizer market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



