NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in HDPE pipe market to 2024 by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778634/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the global HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The global HDPE pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $22.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDPE pipe industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes.

HDPE Pipe market by grade type

HDPE Pipe market

HDPE Pipe manufacturers

The study includes the global HDPE pipe market size and forecast for the global HDPE pipe market through 2024, segmented by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region, as follows:

HDPE Pipe Market by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:Potable Water Wastewater Oil and Gas Irrigation Others

HDPE Pipe Market by Grade Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

PE100 Pipes PE80 Pipes PE63 and Other Pipes

HDPE Pipe Market by Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:Large Diameter Pipes Small Diameter Pipes

HDPE Pipe Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

High Pressure Pipes Medium Pressure Pipes Low Pressure Pipes

HDPE Pipe Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2013 to 2024]:North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom APAC China India Japan ROW Middle East Brazil

Some of the HDPE pipe companies profiled in this report include Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, and Astral Pipes and others.

On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that PE100 pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

Within the global HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.

Some of the features of "HDPE Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global HDPE pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global HDPE pipe market size by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global HDPE pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global HDPE pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the HDPE pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global HDPE pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this HDPE pipe market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this HDPE pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the HDPE pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the HDPE pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this HDPE pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this HDPE pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this HDPE pipe market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778634/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

