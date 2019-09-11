NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global HDPE Pipes Market: About this market

This HDPE pipes market analysis considers sales from the water supply, agricultural irrigation, sewage system, oil and gas, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of HDPE pipes in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the water supply segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as resistance to high-pressure, resistance to spread of fissures, flexibility, ease of transport, handling and assembly, and standardized fabrications will play a significant role in the water supply segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global HDPE pipes market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for water supply, advances in HDPE pipes, increasing use of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry. However, threat of substitutes, fluctuating price of the raw material, and stringent government regulation may hamper the growth of the HDPE pipes industry over the forecast period.

Global HDPE Pipes Market: Overview

Increasing use of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry

HDPE pipes are used in applications such as irrigation, water management, and energy generation. The use of HDPE pipes in oil and gas industry is gaining importance due to its non-corrosive, leakage resistance, and abrasion-resistance properties. These pipes are used in operations to collect and transport oil, gas, and water from borehole to the surface. These pipes have the lowest repair frequency making them suitable for offshore oilfields. Thus, the growth in awareness about the HDPE pipes in this segment will lead to the expansion of the global HDPE pipes market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Increased use in landfill applications

There is a rise in the use of landfill application to minimize the impact of solid waste on the environment. Highly engineering linear containment systems are used in modern landfill sites. These systems use HDPE pipes due to their chemical and corrosion resistance properties. The increase in the volume of landfill sites imposes a higher surcharge loading on the underlying pipes. Thus, the increase in in the use of landfill applications along with the capability of HDPE pipes to withstand high pressures is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global HDPE pipes market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading HDPE pipes manufacturers, that include Georg Fischer Ltd., IRPC Public Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Polypipe Group Plc, Uponor Corp.

Also, the HDPE pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



