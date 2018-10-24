NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare consulting services market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598595



The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2023 from USD 9.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%. The significant growth in the global aging population, rising importance of value-based care, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the problem of data confidentiality is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

Based on the type of service, the market is segmented into digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, strategy consulting, and HR & talent consulting.The digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the market and it is also expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and the increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals are the main factors driving the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period

Geographically, the healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region. Government institutions in China and India are expected to witness a high demand for healthcare consulting services for bolstering the healthcare infrastructure in these countries.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Type: Supply - 64%, Demand – 36%

• By Designation: CIO/IT Manager –28%, Physicians –22%, Healthcare Consultants –22%

• By Region: North America–32%, Europe–24%, Asia Pacific–20%, MEA –12%, LATAM – 12%



The key players in the healthcare consulting services market include Accenture (US), McKinsey & Company (US), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Consulting (US), and Ernst & Young (UK).



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the healthcare consulting services market by type of service, end user, and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic analysis and market sizing, the report also provides market share analysis, growth opportunity, and the competitive landscape.



In addition, the company profiles include the consulting service portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market over the past three years. Market research data, current market size, and a forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding service offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the healthcare consulting services market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598595



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

