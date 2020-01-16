NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Healthy Snacks Market size is expected to reach $32.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.07% CAGR during the forecast period.

Snacks are a portion of food, smaller than a standard meal, usually consumed between meals. There are many kinds of healthy snacks, such as fruit and vegetable snacks, snacks of nuts and seeds, and low-fat dairy products. Healthy meals include those with important vitamins that are low in saturated fat. Also, healthy snacks have less added sugars and low sodium content. Government bodies suggest that their individuals make a deliberate effort to consume healthier natural meals such as nuts and cereal grains, fruit, and vegetables while avoiding high-calorie, low-nutrient junk food.



An increase in the demand for nutritious food products and increasing investment by significant producers to create an innovative product in terms of different tastes, flavors, and forms will boost the growth of the healthy snacks market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing sales of healthy snacks through online retail channels and several market players that focus considerably on a multitude of healthy products including sugar-free, gluten-free and whole-grain goods are creating growth possibilities for the global healthy snacks market.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts & Seeds Snacks, Meat Snacks, Dried Fruit and Trail Mix Snacks. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Mondelez International, Inc. and Tyson Foods, Inc.



