The Global Hearing Aid Market is expected to grow by USD 2.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global hearing aid market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global hearing aid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in use of binaural hearing aids.In addition, growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hearing aid market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hearing aid market is segmented as below:



Product:

Hearing Devices

Hearing Implants



End-user:

Adults

Pediatrics



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global hearing aid market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries as the prime reasons driving the global hearing aid market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hearing aid market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hearing aid market, including some of the vendors such as Amplifon Spa, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, MED-EL Elektromedizinische GerÃ¤te GmbH, Rion Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc. and WS Audiology AS .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





