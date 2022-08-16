The Global Hemostats Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 5.72% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The hemostats market is expected to prosper due to factors such as the growing emphasis on blood loss management during surgeries, emphasis on improving the safety and usability of hemostats for end users, and technological advancements, which are expected to result in appreciable revenue growth in the hemostats market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Key Takeaways from the Hemostats Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hemostats market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global hemostats market during the forecast period. Key hemostats companies such as Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt , CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom'up, Foryou Medical , and several others are currently dominating hemostats market.

, and several others are currently dominating hemostats market. In April 2022 , Alcon, Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson) announced the launch of Enseal XI Straight Jaw Tissue sealer, which enables stronger tissue healing, also having easy access to the target tissue in multiple surgical procedures with greater efficiency.

announced the launch of Enseal XI Straight Jaw Tissue sealer, which enables stronger tissue healing, also having easy access to the target tissue in multiple surgical procedures with greater efficiency. In July 2021 , Medcura Inc . launched Rapid-Seal, which is an antibacterial hemostatic high-performance gel that assists in providing better wound treatment and fights infections with antibacterial capabilities.

. launched Rapid-Seal, which is an antibacterial hemostatic high-performance gel that assists in providing better wound treatment and fights infections with antibacterial capabilities. In February 2021 , FDA approved the use of the EndoClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System, manufactured by EndoClot Inc. This hemostatic system is said to control the bleeding rapidly and efficiently in case of gastrointestinal surgeries.

Hemostats

Hemostats are medical devices that contain hemostatic chemicals and are used when primary techniques of controlling bleeding, such as ligation or pressure, fail. These hemostats can be flowable, gelatins, thrombins, oxidized regenerated celluloses, and so forth.

Hemostats are essential during surgical procedures because they allow for superior blood loss management. The items can be used both intraoperatively and postoperatively. Hemostats are useful for oozing venous type bleeds, bare surface bleeding diffusion, bone bleeding, and needle-hole bleeding.

Hemostats Market Insights

North America is predicted to be the most profitable region in the global hemostats market. This can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures occurring in the North American region, which can be attributed to a growing patient population requiring surgical procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches, and the local presence of key market players, among other factors in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of operations in the North American region is one of the major reasons driving the growth of the North American hemostats market.

In addition to the number of surgical procedures, product advancements, and recent product approvals, the hemostats market is predicted to rise. As a result, the presence of a large patient population base and end users, combined with manufacturers' increasing focus on launching new products and more products receiving commercial use approvals, is expected to boost the growth of the hemostats market in the North America region during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Hemostats Market Dynamics

The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is one of the significant drivers of the hemostats market. Another important factor driving the growth of the hemostats market is the constant technological breakthroughs in hemostat development. For example, in February 2022, Dolphin Hemostats, a division of Futura SurgiCare Pvt. Ltd., introduced a variety of hemostatic products under the brand name Hemostax, an oxidized regenerated cellulose type hemostat. In a related development, Endoclot's EndoClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System received FDA approval in February 2021. In the case of gastrointestinal surgery, this hemostatic mechanism aids in the efficient and speedy stoppage of bleeding. Similarly, MedCura Inc. launched Rapid Seal in July 2021, a high-performance gel with antibacterial characteristics that improve wound therapy and fights infections. Such product development operations reflect an active research and development area, which results in the market introduction of improved products, which contributes to product uptake and, eventually, hemostats market growth.

However, a lack of qualified specialists for the efficient use of hemostats, as well as their expensive cost, may act as restraints on the hemostats market's growth.

Scope of the Hemostats Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019 – 2027

2019 2027 Market Segmentation By Types of Hemostats: Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidize Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin Based-Hemostats, Collagen Based-Hemostats

Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidize Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin Based-Hemostats, Collagen Based-Hemostats Market Segmentation By Application: General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Others

General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By Formulants: Matrix And Gel Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats, Others

Matrix And Gel Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Powder Hemostats, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others

Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Key Hemostats Companies: Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt , CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom'up, Foryou Medical, among others

Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, , CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom'up, Foryou Medical, among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Hemostats market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hemostats Market 7 Hemostats Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

