Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can capture 99.97% of particles of size 0.3 microns. This HEPA filters market analysis considers sales for air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines application segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of industrial high-efficiency particulate air filters in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the air filtration segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need to improve the overall efficiency of HVAC systems and the growing requirement to prevent explosion due to dust or chemical or vapor leak during industrial operations will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global Industrial high efficiency particulate air filters report has observed market growth factors such as the growth of distributed power generation base, increasing the need for adoption of process and environmental safety measures in industries, and rising adoption of cleanroom applications across industries. However, slow growth in nuclear power generation, stringent regulatory norms, and uncertainty in crude oil prices may hamper the growth of the high industrial efficiency particulate air filters industry over the forecast period.



Gas turbines are an integral part of distributed power generation technologies. As a result, industrial operators are increasingly adopting HEPA filters to protect gas turbines from air pollutants in the power industry. Therefore, the increasing transition of the power industry from centralized systems to an integrated network, which depends on distributed power generation systems, will increase revenue generation for market vendors. As a result, the global HEPA filters market will register a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Energy-intensive industries are increasingly adopting gas-phase filtration systems owing to their need to comply with regulatory norms. The filter media requires periodic replacement and maintenance. As a result, vendors are focusing on developing filter monitoring systems for improved service delivery. This factor will increase their sales. Therefore, the rising focus on preventive maintenance is one of the significant market trends, which will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global industrial high-efficiency particulate air filters market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Industrial high efficiency particulate air filters manufacturers, which Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Freudenberg SE, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



Also, the industrial high-efficiency particulate air filters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



