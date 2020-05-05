NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in high performance nylon for tribology market to 2025 by shutter market by application type (bearings, gears, seals, cams, and brakes), product type (reinforced nylons, and non-reinforced nylons), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global high performance nylon for tribology market looks promising with opportunities in the applications like bearings, gears, seals, cams, and brakes. The global high performance nylon for tribology market is expected to reach an estimated $446.2 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from automotive industry, replacement of metal in various industries, and growing demand of nylon for tribology application.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration of MC nylon for tribology application.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global high performance nylon for tribology market by application type, product type, and region as follows:



By Service Type [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Bearings

GearsSealsCamsBrakes



By Product type [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Reinforced Nylon

Glass ReinforcedCarbon ReinforcedPTFE ReinforcedOthersNon-reinforced NylonPA 66PA 12PA 11PA 46PEEKOthers



By Region [$M and kilotons shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

Some of the high performance nylon companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, DSM, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Advance Materials, and Ascend Performance Materials.



The analyst forecasts that bearing will remain the largest application type over the forecast period and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for self lubricating and lightweight bearings. Nylon bearings are self-lubricating and hence no additional lubrication is required. They have good resistance to corrosion, light weight, and offer design flexibility.



Within this market, reinforced nylons will remain the largest product type for high performance nylon for tribology market and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as reinforced nylon provides excellent chemical resistance and high temperature resistance, while enhancing stiffness, strength, and warp resistance. The reinforced nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it exhibits better dimensional stability and creep resistance than non-reinforced nylon.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the over the forecast period due to a growing demand of light weight vehicles, focus on reducing vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency and lower emission is driving the high performance nylon for tribology market. Expansion of machinery and motor vehicle production, and strong aftermarket for industrial equipment and automotive spare parts is also driving the market in APAC region.



Features of High Performance Nylon for Tribology Market

Market Size Estimates: High performance nylon for tribology market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application type, and product type.

Segmentation Analysis: High performance nylon for tribology market size by various segments, such as application type, and product type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional Analysis: High performance nylon for tribology market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for high performance nylon for tribology market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for high performance nylon for tribology market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global high performance nylon for tribology market by application type (bearings, gears, seals, cams, and brakes), product type (reinforced nylons, and non-reinforced nylons), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high performance nylon for tribology market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high performance nylon for tribology market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this high performance nylon for tribology market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high performance nylon for tribology market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high performance nylon for tribology market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the high performance nylon for tribology market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the high performance nylon for tribology market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the high performance nylon for tribology market?



