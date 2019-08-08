NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global high speed camera market is anticipated to flourish with CAGR of 7.22% during the estimated period of 2019-2027. The market is expected to generate a revenue of about $586.32 million by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of high speed camera across several industrial verticals will further enlarge the market in the upcoming years.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The rising adoption of high speed cameras in research & development activities is propelling its market at a significant rate.As high speed camera can record moving objects, many scientists and researchers are using it for studying and monitoring natural & artificial phenomenon, which is too fast to be captured by traditional devices.



Also, many industries and manufacturing companies are utilizing high speed cameras in research applications for the development of their products. This growing utilization of high speed camera across various industrial domains provides massive opportunities for camera manufacturers, thereby paving the way for prosperous high speed camera market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global high speed camera is classified into few regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World region that comprises remaining countries.The North America region is expected to be one of the major contributors to the global high speed camera market.



The particular market trend in North America attributes to the growing technological advancements and innovations in the industry along with wide applications of the high speed cameras.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The leading companies operating in the market are HS Vision GmbH, iX Cameras Inc., Photometrics, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, PCO AG, Photron Ltd., Optronis GmbH, Mikrotron GmbH, IDT Inc., Vision Research Inc., Laetus GmbH, Del Imaging Systems LLC, Lumenera Corporation, and Weisscam GmbH.





