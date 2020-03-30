The Global High Strength Steel Market is expected to grow by USD 14.51 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global High Strength Steel Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global high strength steel market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.51 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on global high strength steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for high strength steel in automobile industry. In addition, growing global construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global high strength steel market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global high strength steel market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Automotive

• Construction

• Aviation

• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global high strength steel market growth

This study identifies growing global construction industry as the prime reasons driving the global high strength steel market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global high strength steel market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global high strength steel market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd. and United States Steel Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



