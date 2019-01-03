NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $511.7 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device which is used in continuously monitoring or tracking hearts activity. Patients with cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test. The patient wears the holter monitoring devices for a day or two, and accordingly the hearts activities are monitored. Heart beats are monitored throughout the period when various activates are conducted. Aging population is highly susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases; therefore, is the key factor driving the market growth. Additionally, shifting focus from effective treatment to preventive care has further added to the adoption of holter ECGs across the healthcare ecosystem. However, lack of skilled professionals is a major factor restraining the market growth. Conversely, rise in demand for digital holter monitors among physicians and doctors would propel the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446165



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Wired Holter Monitor, Wireless Holter Monitor and Holter Analysis System & Software. Based on Lead Type, the market is segmented into Single Lead Holter Monitor, 3 Lead Holter Monitor, 6 Lead Holter Monitor, 12 Lead Holter Monitor and Other Lead Holter Monitor. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Home setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center and Other End user. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, BPL Medical Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Cardiac Science, Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., GE Healthcare and Welch Allyn.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446165



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

