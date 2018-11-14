LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



129 pages, November 2018



About this market

The growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market during the estimated period. Many countries are undertaking smart city projects. The number of smart cities is expected to increase, and vendors are planning to develop new devices and software specifically for smart cities. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the global homeware market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5618597



Market Overview

Growing construction industry globally

The demand for luxury and superior quality homeware products is increasing among customers around the world due to the growth in the real estate industry and residential establishments.

High competition from unorganized players are low product replacement cycle

Well-established vendors face high competition from unorganized players that are not registered with the respective governments and have irregular terms of employment.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the homeware market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities and demand for luxury and superior quality homeware products will provide considerable growth opportunities to homeware market manufactures. Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot Product Authority, Target Brands, and Walmart are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5618597



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

