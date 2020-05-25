The Global Horse and Sports Betting Market is expected to grow by $ 139.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Horse And Sports Betting Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the horse and sports betting market and it is poised to grow by $ 139.52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on horse and sports betting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in the commercialization of horse racing and sports events and growing disposable incomes. In addition, increasing digital connectivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The horse and sports betting market analysis includes platform segment and geographic landscape.



The horse and sports betting market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Offline betting

• Online betting



By Geographic Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning as one of the prime reasons for driving the horse and sports betting market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on consolidation and popularity of e-sports will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our horse and sports betting market covers the following areas:

• Horse and sports betting market sizing

• Horse and sports betting market forecast

• Horse and sports betting market industry analysis



