The Global Horticulture Lighting Market 2018-2023: Analysis by Segments, Deployment, Environments, Crop Types, and Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Worldwide Horticulture Lighting Market [by segments (Hardware, Software, Services); by Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit); by Environment (Indoor, Vertical, Greenhouse, Research); by Crop Type; by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities of Horticulture Lighting hardware, software, and services targeted at multiple environments, crop types, and regions. The study also includes market analysis of Horticulture Lighting solutions segmented by types of deployments - Turnkey and Retrofit. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for Horticulture Lighting in multiple segments across environments: Indoor, Vertical, Greenhouses, and Research.

The report also provides market sizes and forecasts of different types of horticulture lighting hardware - Lights, Modules, Meters. Market sizes and forecasts for Horticulture Lighting has been provided for different crop types: Vegetables and Fruits, Cannabis, Floriculture, Propagation, Specialty, and Others. Additionally, the report also covers the market opportunities, sizes, and forecasts in Horticulture Lighting across five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).







The Horticulture Lighting market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from users, buyers, farmers, agronomists, facility owners, institutions, among others. The study also covers key demand side ratings such as ratings across regions for Horticulture Lighting deployment types, services, benefits, and adoption timelines. The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.







This report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators. Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed, and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data associations and then further validated through multiple check points to check consistencies, error samples, variances.







Questions answered in the Report

What is the market size of Horticulture Lighting solutions in 2018?H

How big is the market opportunity for Horticulture Lighting systems and services over the next 5 years?

What are the different market segments and how much is the revenue forecast in each segment?

Which environments are the most opportunistic for horticulture lighting?

What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?

The Horticulture lighting market is segmented by:

Segments: Hardware (Lights, Modules, Meters, Others), Software, Services

Hardware (Lights, Modules, Meters, Others), Software, Services Deployment: Turnkey; Retrofit

Turnkey; Retrofit Environments: Indoor, Vertical, Greenhouses, Research, Others

Indoor, Vertical, Greenhouses, Research, Others Crop Types: Vegetables and Fruits, Cannabis, Floriculture, Propagation, Specialty, Others.

Vegetables and Fruits, Cannabis, Floriculture, Propagation, Specialty, Others. Regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Central America / Latin America , Middle-East and Africa

Companies Featured in the Report





Active Grow LLC.

ADURA LED Solutions

Agrolux

Allix

Arrow Lighting

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

ATop Lighting

Barron Lighting Group

BLV Licht- und Vakuumtechnik GmbH

Bridgelux Inc.

Budmaster LED LTD

C. Thornton Lighting Inc.

Ceravision

Cree

Ecospeed-LED

Edison Opto

EmersonGrow Inc.

Epistar

Everlight Electronics

excite Lighting GmbH

EYE HORTILUX

Fluence Bioengineering Inc.

Forge Europa

Fourth Wall Design Solutions

Fujian Sanan Sino-Science Photobiotech Co. Ltd

FutureLED GmbH

G.L.E.

Gesellschaft fr lichttechnische Erzeugnisse mbH

G2V Optics Inc.

Gavita International B.V.

GE Lighting

GL Optic

Grobo inc.

GrowFlux Inc.

Heatron Inc

Heliospectra AB

HorticoLED

Horticulture Lighting Group

HortLED

Hubbell Lighting

Humboldt Lighting

Hydrofarm

Illumitex

Intertek

Kessil Lighting

Konika Minolta

LEDiL

Lemnis Oreon

Lighting Science (LSG)

LTI Optics

LumiGrow

LumiLed

Lush Lighting

MechaTronix

Nichia

Northern grow lights

Optexlighting

OSRAM Sylvania Inc

P.L. Light Systems Inc.

PARsource Lighting Solutions

Philips Lighting

Phytolux

Phytosynthetix

REVEB Horticulture Lighting

SANlight

Senmatic

Shenzhen Cidly Group Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Houyi Lighting Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Sanxinbao Semiconductor Lighting Co. Ltd.

Smart Grow Technologies

Stogger BV

Strip's d.o.o

Sunlight Supply Inc.

Sunlite Science and Technology Inc

Thrive Agritech

Toshiba

TV SD

Ultraviolet Resources International

Ursa Lighting Inc.

Valoya

Venntis Technologies LLC

Wave Illumination

Key Topics Covered





1 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY



1.1 Research Design



1.1.1 Research Goals



1.1.2 Research Scope



1.1.3 Research Methodology



1.1.4 Market Assumptions



1.2 Executive Summary



1.3 Market Introduction



1.3.1 Market Definition



1.3.2 Market Segmentation



1.3.3 Market Forces







2 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS



2.1 Market Overview



2.2 Horticulture Lighting Hardware



2.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Types (Lights, Modules, Meters, Others)



2.2.2 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



2.3 Horticulture Lighting Software



2.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Regions



2.4 Horticulture Lighting Services



2.4.1 Market Size and Forecast by Regions







3 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY DEPLOYMENT



3.1 Market Overview



3.2 Turnkey Solutions



3.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



3.3 Retrofit Solutions



3.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions







4 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY ENVIRONMENT



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Indoor



4.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



4.3 Vertical



4.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



4.4 Greenhouses



4.4.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



4.5 Research



4.5.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions



4.6 Others



4.6.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions







5 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY CROP TYPE



5.1 Market Overview



5.2 Vegetables and Fruits



5.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts



5.3 Cannabis



5.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts



5.4 Floriculture



5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast by Regions



5.5 Propagation



5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



5.6 Specialty



5.6.1 Market Size and Forecast



5.7 Others



5.7.1 Market Size and Forecast







6 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS



6.1 Market Overview



6.2 North America



6.2.1 Market Overview



6.2.2 Market size and Forecast by Segments



6.2.3 Market size and Forecast by Deployment



6.2.4 Market size and Forecast by Environment



6.3 Europe



6.3.1 Market Overview



6.3.2 Market size and Forecast by Segments



6.3.3 Market size and Forecast by Deployment



6.3.4 Market size and Forecast by Environment



6.4 Asia-Pacific



6.4.1 Market Overview



6.4.2 Market size and Forecast by Segments



6.4.3 Market size and Forecast by Deployment



6.4.4 Market size and Forecast by Environment



6.5 Central America/Latin America



6.5.1 Market Overview



6.5.2 Market size and Forecast by Segments



6.5.3 Market size and Forecast by Deployment



6.5.4 Market size and Forecast by Environment



6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



6.6.1 Market Overview



6.6.2 Market size and Forecast by Segments



6.6.3 Market size and Forecast by Deployment



6.6.4 Market size and Forecast by Environment







7 HORTICULTURE LIGHTING: MARKET PARTICIPANTS AND DEMAND TRENDS



7.1 Supply Side - Player Profiles and Markets



7.1.1 Player Profiles and Overview



7.1.2 Player Profiles and Products



7.1.3 Player Profiles and Key Markets



7.2 Demand Side Analysis - Regional Ratings



7.2.1 Horticulture Lighting Environment Type Ratings by Deployment



7.2.2 Horticulture Lighting Environment Ratings by Region



7.2.3 Horticulture Lighting Crop Type Ratings by Region



7.2.4 Horticulture Lighting Adoption Timeframe Ratings by Region





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzqgqq/the_global?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

