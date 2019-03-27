NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Risk Type (Minimal, High), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical, Patient), and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing number of surgeries, several initiatives pertaining to hospital gowns taken by major players, and rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are among the key factors projected to drive the market.



Rising number of surgeries globally is also poised to provide an upthrust to the market during the forecast period.For instance, as per Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe.



The trend is creating a significant increase in the demand for hospital gowns as they are one of the essential requirements for surgical procedures. Furthermore, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, around 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in U.S. ambulatory setting. Patient gowns provide protection against hospital-acquired infections to some extent owing to which surgeons recommend these gowns.



Key players are also taking initiatives to modify and redesign hospital gowns with an aim to improve the comfort level of patients.For instance, Medstar made a collaboration with New York health wear company, Care+Wear, where students of New York's Parsons School of Design have designed innovative patient gowns.



These gowns have been put to test run in hospitals by the company in order to get quality assurance and based on that the product will be launched officially. Hence, such initiatives are likely to propel the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, surgical gowns are anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of surgeries worldwide and increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are contributing to the growth of the segment

• By 2025, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Penetration of major players in untapped areas of this region is likely to stimulate the growth of the regional market

• Some of the key companies present in the market are Medline Industries, Inc.; Standard Textile Co., Inc.; Angelica Corporation; AmeriPride Services Inc.; and Cardinal Health.



