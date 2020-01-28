The Global Household Cleaning Products Market is expected to grow by $ 15.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Household Cleaning Products 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global household cleaning products and it is poised to grow by $ 15.7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on household cleaning products provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing primary and secondary housing markets. In addition, growing demand for premium products is anticipated to boost the growth of the household cleaning products as well.



Market Segmentation

The global household cleaning products is segmented as below:

Product

• Surface cleaners

• Dishwashing products

• Toilet cleaners

• Other cleaning agents (bleach)



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for household cleaning products growth

This study identifies growing demand for premium products as the prime reasons driving the household cleaning products growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in household cleaning products

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the household cleaning products, including some of the vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co. and Unilever.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



