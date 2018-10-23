LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604



Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Overview :



The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman's ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.



Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.



The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market :



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.



Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments :



By Technology

Natural Source Extraction



Recombinant Technology



By Therapeutic Area

Female Infertility Treatment



Male Hypogonadism



Oligospermic Treatment



Others



By End User

Fertility Clinics



Research Institutions



Others



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Bristol Myers Squibb Company



Merck & Co., Inc.



Ferring B.V.



Fresenius Kabi AG



Cigna



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Lee BioSolutions, Inc.



Sanzyme



Scripps Laboratories



Lupin



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Kamiya Biomedical Company



Intas Pharmaceuticals



Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.



Cipla Limited



Biocare Medical LLC



MyBioSource



Zydus Cadila



Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

