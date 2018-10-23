The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025
21:00 ET
LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Overview :
The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman's ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.
Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.
The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.
Porter's Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments :
By Technology
Natural Source Extraction
Recombinant Technology
By Therapeutic Area
Female Infertility Treatment
Male Hypogonadism
Oligospermic Treatment
Others
By End User
Fertility Clinics
Research Institutions
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Merck & Co., Inc.
Ferring B.V.
Fresenius Kabi AG
Cigna
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Lee BioSolutions, Inc.
Sanzyme
Scripps Laboratories
Lupin
The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Kamiya Biomedical Company
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.
Cipla Limited
Biocare Medical LLC
MyBioSource
Zydus Cadila
Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article