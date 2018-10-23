The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025

News provided by

ReportBuyer

21:00 ET

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Overview :

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. hCG hormone supports the normal development of an egg in a woman's ovary and stimulates the release of the egg during ovulation. It can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women or produced from cultures of genetically modified cells using recombinant DNA technology. It is widely being used to treat infertility-related problems in women as well as increase sperm count in men. Moreover, it is used to treat cryptorchidism in young boys, a condition when the testicles have not dropped down into the scrotum normally.

Significant surge in infertility issues among men & women and increase in prevalence of hypogonadism in geriatric population drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients fuels the market growth. However, availability of substitutes and cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in popularity of fertility tourism and availability of advanced IVF facilities & treatment options are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global hCG market is segmented based on technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. Based on therapeutic area, it is classified into female infertility treatment, oligospermic treatment, male hypogonadism, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A qualitative analysis of driving factors and opportunities helps analyze the competitive scenario of the market.
Porter's Five Forces analysis is provided to interpret the bargaining power of the suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Key Market Segments :

By Technology
Natural Source Extraction

Recombinant Technology

By Therapeutic Area
Female Infertility Treatment

Male Hypogonadism

Oligospermic Treatment

Others

By End User
Fertility Clinics

Research Institutions

Others

By Region
North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cigna

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lee BioSolutions, Inc.

Sanzyme

Scripps Laboratories

Lupin

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):
Kamiya Biomedical Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Biocare Medical LLC

MyBioSource

Zydus Cadila

Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5591604

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

Also from this source

21:00 The global intravascular temperature management market was valued ...

21:00 The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market was...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market generated a revenue of $688 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,239 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025

News provided by

ReportBuyer

21:00 ET