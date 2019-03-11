LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,197.08 Mn in 2025 from US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018-2025.



The increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.As per World health organization in 2016, 13% of the world population (adults) were obese.



According to the "The New Era of Treatment for Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: Evidence and Expectations for Gut Microbiome Transplantation" published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity.However, the strict government guidelines is the major concern in the human microbiome market.



The strict government guidelines are intended to hamper the market to an extent.The advancements in science and technology made the scientists excited about the potential and potency of fecal matter and the microbes in it.



The cell-based therapies found a novel paradigm in drug development, a regulatory framework that reports safety and bio containment issues should be established to minimize adverse events and environmental release of engineered organisms. In recent years, for drug discovery the microbiota plays an important role in the efficacy of therapeutic compounds. There is a new phenomenon in the globe. It is the human gut microbiome and the role it may play in the future of human health. Recently various reports have indicated that the human gut microbiome may be implicated in health conditions such as obesity, metabolism, diabetes, immunity and autism.

The product segment of the human microbiome market is broadly segmented into food, medical foods, probiotics, prebiotics, drugs, diagnostic devices and supplements.In 2017, the probiotics segment held the largest share of the market, by product.



However, the prebiotics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for fiber rich food products is expected to drive the market. Additionally, rising investment in the food & beverage industry for innovation and development of new food products enriched with prebiotics.

The application segment of the human microbiome market is broadly segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics.In 2017, therapeutics segment held the largest share of the market, by application.



Moreover, the therapeutics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the increase in digestive problems, increase in the drug-related side effects, and development of therapies for chronic diseases like cancer.

