The Global Humidity Sensor Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A humidity sensor or hygrometer can sense, measure, and record the air temperature and moisture present in the atmosphere. Humidity sensors are built of two metal plates and a non-conductive polymer film which is placed between the plates. The non-conductive polymer film absorbs air moisture and changes the current voltage between the two plates. Such voltage adjustments are converted into accurate digital readings. Humidity sensors are categorized into relative humidity sensors and absolute humidity (A.H) sensors. The most common types of units used to measure humidity are parts per million (PPM), dew or frost point (DF/PT), and relative humidity. These sensors are used in a range of applications such as HVAC systems, textiles, food processing, medical, weather stations, and automotive industries.



Humidity sensors can, with high accuracy, sense the levels of moisture in the air in real time. The utilization of these sensors is escalating in moisture-sensitive industries like food & beverages, healthcare, and textiles. This is a critical factor which can contribute towards the exponential growth of the market. Apart from this, government regulations in developed economies like North America and Europe have mandated the deployment of these sensors in industries like printing, food processing, and textile. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have made the adoption of these sensors mandatory in the food & beverage industry. The reason being, higher levels of moisture can lead to contamination and harm the food quality. Another prominent factor that can stimulate market growth is the high demand for contactless sensors. This demand is associated with the potentially hazardous environments like places exposed to radiations.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Absolute Humidity Sensor, Relative Humidity Sensor and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Food & Beverages, Environmental & Agriculture and Others. The automotive segment was dominant during 2018 due to a high adoption rate of these sensors to ensure that the inner air of the car is optimally regulated. In particular, these sensors can help prevent windscreen fogging inside the car cabin. These sensors can also monitor car dew point and air intake.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America regional market was dominant in the global humidity sensor market during 2018. North America is home to a number of leading manufacturers of humidity sensor solutions. In addition, the adoption of air quality monitoring systems with integrated solutions for humidity sensors is growing significantly in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and Hitachi, Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the Humidity Sensor Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co., Sensirion AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies Holdings Plc., Omron Corporation and Hitachi, Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Humidity Sensor Market



Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:



Jun-2017: Bosch came into partnership with Intel in order to launch an air quality monitoring tool. This tool uses software and sensors for measuring the air pollutants accurately and rapidly. It can also measure temperature, light, pressure, sound, and relative humidity.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: TE Connectivity took over Silicon Microstructures, a developer of Medical sensors. Through this acquisition, TE aimed at expanding its market share in the development of integrated sensor products for transportation, medical and industrial applications.



Sep-2017: Sensirion acquired automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules. Through this acquisition, Sensirion has expanded its market position as 1st tier and OEM automotive sensor module supplier. It will develop the sensor modules for the measurement of humidity and temperature, carbon dioxide, etc.



Aug-2016: Honeywell announced the acquisition of Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation solution. Through this acquisition, Honeywell would strengthen its Sensing and Productivity Solutions business with its innovative material handling, warehouse automation and other solutions.



Product Launches:



Apr-2019: Sensirion launched SVM30, a multi-gas, humidity and temperature module. This module is developed for facilitating the sensor integration and product development while offering the flexibility for product design. It also delivers calibrated compensation of humidity cross-sensitivity and air quality output signals.



Nov-2018: Sensirion introduced SHT85, the new pin-type relative humidity sensor, which is easily replaceable in wide range of applications. This sensor has the embedded feature of PTFE membrane that protects the sensor opening from dust and liquids according to IP67, without making any effect to the response time of the relative humidity signal.



Jun-2018: Sensirion released SHTC3, a new ultra-low power humidity sensor for battery-driven and mobile applications. This sensor fulfills the current and future requirements of conventional limits of size and power consumption. It has improved the performance and flexibility of SHTC1, while maintaining the reliability.



Oct-2017: Bosch Sensortec announced the launch of BME280, an integrated Environment unit, which combines sensors for humidity, pressure and temperature in a single package. This sensor offers best-in-class response time of just one second for excellent ambient temperature management, humidity determination, and low energy consumption. It has been developed for emerging high-performance applications such as home automation control, indoor navigation, fitness applications, etc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Absolute Humidity Sensor



• Relative Humidity Sensor



• Others



By End User



• Automotive



• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare



• Industrial



• Building Automation & Domestic Appliances



• Food & Beverages



• Environmental & Agriculture



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Sensirion AG



• TE Connectivity Ltd.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Continental AG



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Sensata Technologies Holdings Plc.



• Omron Corporation



• Hitachi, Ltd.



