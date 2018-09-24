LONDON, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Symptomatic Therapy, Disease-modifying Therapy), By Major Markets, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2023

The global huntington's disease treatment market size is expected to be valued at USD 1.5 billion by 2023, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by factors such as rapid uptake of disease-modifying therapies, increased adoption of novel therapeutics, and increase in R&D activities.

Huntington's disease is an inherited neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a combination of motor, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms. Currently, only two symptom-alleviating therapies are specifically approved for this disorder: Xenazine and Austedo.

Off-label medications are used extensively due to lack of approved alternatives.

The pipeline for Huntington's disease is expected to witness rapid developments in the coming years as disease-modifying drugs transform the market landscape.Improved disease understanding has led to significant progress in the development of therapeutic approaches aimed at modifying specific changes linked to the causative mutation.

The potential role of RNA antisense technology and stem cell therapy are under active clinical investigation. Wave Life Sciences and Ionis Pharma's antisense oligonucleotides aim to target underlying disease cause and are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Teva is projected to become the market leader, capturing more than 45% of the market in 2023, driven by Austedo's rapid uptake and improved efficacy profile compared to its competitors. Teva's Huntexil is expected to be the only new symptom-alleviating drug to be launched during the forecast period

• Raptor's RP103 is expected to face head-to-head competition from Prana Biotech's Phase II drug PBT2 to be the first disease modifying therapy to be launched in the market

• Currently, 23 products are under clinical investigation for Huntington's disease, out of which, one is in Phase II/III each, thirteen in Phase II trials, two in Phase Ib/IIa, six in pre-clinical trials, and one in discovery phase

• EU5 will remain the second largest market with more than 15% share in 2023, driven by rising disease prevalence, novel drug launches, and increase in R&D activities

• Companies are now focusing on development of treatments that can be injected directly in the brain to directly inhibit the formation of mutant HTT protein, instead of targeting the mutant protein

• Drugs with novel targets in early-phase development include Stealth Biotherapeutics' SBT-20 (mitochondria-targeted cytoprotective peptide), Cellavita + Azidus Brazil's Cellavita HD (stem cell therapy), Sangamo/ Shire's mHTT ZFP (zinc finger protein), and UniQure's AMT-130 (gene therapy).



