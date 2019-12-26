NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global HVAC Control Systems Market size is expected to reach $28.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period. A standard HVAC control system includes functionally and/or geographically distributed controllers that can control different processes across a building or group of buildings. This can be done either from a central host computer or from a device that integrates host computer and web server functions throughout the Internet. The controllers of today have comprehensive technical skills and are usually able to control processes such as off-normal alarms, event-initiated systems, time-based programs and programs for energy management. Controllers share data with each other and the host device via a communication protocol. In the absence of a host computer, the controllers of today also have the intelligence to work as standalone control systems. HVAC equipment is fitted with embedded controllers and the IO can be connected with or is remotely located with the controller.



The market growth is projected to soar high due to rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) over the forecast period. HVAC systems are combined with IoT technology by manufacturers. Manufacturers configure the devices to work in real-time with other connected systems such as powered shades of windows and door locks. The increasing integration of M2M allows users to use intelligent systems in HVAC units. In addition, modules like sensors are used by organizations to capture real-time information and track indoor environmental conditions to improve user experience. Such systems also use the information gathering components already installed in smart homes. Growing use of smart sensor technology will drive demand for the market for HVAC controls over the forecast period.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors and Controlled Devices. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Temperature & Humidity Control, Ventilation Control and Integrated Control. The demand for integrated control systems has been estimated to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The integrated control system consists of integrating ventilation, temperature, light, and other control systems. The combined effect allows the user to take advantage of various control features. It is also believed that integrated control systems can integrate communication modes including cloud computing, Wi-Fi, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that would help in controlling, maintaining, and monitoring HVAC systems virtually from anywhere. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the forerunners in the HVAC Control Systems Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Delta Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International Plc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Plc. and Lennox International, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in HVAC Control Systems Market



Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements:



Aug-2019: Honeywell came into partnership with Sanhua, a manufacturer of HVACR controls and components for commercializing its Solstice® N41 (R-466A) to use in existing and new HVAC applications. This R-446A is a lower global-warming potential and nonflammable refrigerant, which replaces R-410A in stationary air conditioning systems.



May-2019: Honeywell collaborated with Ouman, a producer of HVAC controllers in Baltics and Nordiac in order to strengthen their co-operation in the distribution of HVAC field devices in Nordiac and Baltics. The companies will also enhance their co-operation in developing HVAC technologies.



Mar-2019: Siemens teamed up with Petra in which Siemens will deliver supply building technology to Petra. Under this collaboration, Siemens will deliver HVAC application software, field services and instrumentation, hardware controllers, and building Desigo CC to Petra.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Trane, a business unit of Ingersoll-Rand took over Arctic Chiller Group, a Canadian-based HVAC manufacturer. This acquisition enables the company to incorporate Arctic Chiller solutions into its portfolio of energy-efficient systems and services; through this the company would be able to serve more choices to customers for reducing energy and operating costs.



Jun-2019: Trane, a brand of Ingersoll-Rand announced the acquisition of EcoFactor's energy analytics software. This acquisition allows the company to integrate EcoFactor's "unique artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for HVAC fraud detection and energy efficiency into its existing Nexia home automation line.



Oct-2018: UTC Climate, Controls & Security acquired S2 Security for combining it with Lenel, which creates LenelS2, a leader in advanced access control systems and services. This business will operate as a part of UTC Climate, Controls and Systems, a leader in HVAC and refrigeration systems.



Apr-2018: Johnson Controls announced the acquisition of Triatek, a manufacturer of innovative airflow solutions for critical environments. This acquisition strengthens the Johnson Controls offering of HVAC airflow control systems for helping the healthcare and other research facilities, which reduces the spread of airborne chemicals and contaminants.



Jan-2018: Ingersoll-Rand acquired ICS Group, a manufacturer of temperature control systems and HVAC solutions. This acquisition is aimed at strengthening its Trane business and growth plans through offering wide range of products to the customers in European Markets.



Product Launches:



Oct-2019: Emerson Electric released ENERGY STAR® certified Sensi™ smart thermostats, which is compatible with Awair's indoor air quality monitoring platform for controlling the environments.



Sep-2019: Siemens introduced RDS120-B with BACnet IP network connectivity in order to control a wide variety of multi-use or light commercial applications.



Apr-2019: Carrier, a UTC company launched its new TruVu™ multi-purpose control (MPC) platform in order to monitor and control heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.



Apr-2019: Siemens launched RDS120 Smart Thermostat, a HVAC thermostat, which is used in light commercial and managed residential applications. It comprises of multi-use space, dormitories, and residential systems. This solution offers control for conventional HVAC systems with upto two cooling stages and three heating stages or heat pumps upto two stages of auxiliary heat and two compressors.



Feb-2019: Ingersoll-Rand launched Oxbox™, a new line of affordable, durable residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for homebuilders, single and multifamily replacement markets in North America. This Oxbox portfolio comprises of heat pumps, packaged units, air conditioning units, air handlers, coils and furnaces.



Jun-2018: Honeywell released Solstice® N41 (provisional R-466A), a lower global warming-potential and nonflammable refrigerant, which is developed for use in stationary air conditioning systems.



Mar-2018: Honeywell introduced INNCOM e7 Thermostat (e7) incorporated with Amazon Alexa voice control. This system is equipped with HVAC solutions and it reduces energy costs automatically for maximizing the guest comfort, operational efficiency and energy savings in hospitality industry.



Expansions:



Oct-2019: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opened a new global development center in Gujarat for designing and manufacturing heating, ventilation, refrigeration, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment. This expansion aims at fulfilling the needs of Indian Market, South Asian, South East Asian, Middle East and African markets.



Oct-2019: Mitsubishi has established a new office in London for supporting the construction markets. This expansion has its focus on delivering energy efficient heating, ventilating, refrigeration, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, which increases the consultative offering of the company.



Aug-2019: Trane expanded its reach to Columbia through opening a new facility in South California focusing on the development of high performing energy-efficient heating, ventilation, refrigeration, and air conditioning (HVAC) products.



Apr-2019: Johnson Controls expanded its reach to United States by opening a new facility in Norman, Oklahoma. This expansion is based upon the research and testing of HVAC rooftop units; the expertise included in this enhances the speed to the market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Controllers



• Sensors



• Controlled Devices



By Type



• Temperature & Humidity Control



• Ventilation Control



• Integrated Control



By End User



• Residential



• Commercial



• Industrial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• United Technologies Corporation



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Delta Electronics, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• Johnson Controls International Plc.



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Ingersoll-Rand Plc.



• Lennox International, Inc.



