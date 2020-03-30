The Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market is expected to grow by USD 1.77 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.77 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent emission regulations. In addition, volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market is segmented as below:

Application:

• Commercial

• Leisure



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth

This study identifies volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices as the prime reasons driving the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Electric Co., MAN SE, Oceanvolt, Rolls-Royce Plc and Wärtsilä Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



