The Global Hydrogel Dressings Market 2019-2023: Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Agents

The "Global Hydrogel Dressings Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogel dressings market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.

With the increase in demand for combination dressings, the hydrogel dressings market is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years.

A growing demand for antimicrobial agents such as silver, honey, iodine, and hydrogels are leading to the increased adoption of combination dressings and driving the growth of the global hydrogel dressings market. For instance, Cardinal Health manufactures and sells Cardinal Health Hydrogel +Ag, an amorphous hydrogel combined with an antimicrobial silver compound. This product is an effective barrier to bacterial penetration and helps avoid the contact of the gel with microorganisms.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. The growing cases of acute and chronic wounds arising abrasions, incisions, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers is expected to increase the demand for hydrogel dressing, which will contribute to the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of wound treatment and hydrogel dressings. The high cost of wound treatment and hydrogel dressings affects the growth of the market as the estimated expenditure on wound care is almost ten times higher than the annual budget of the World Health Organization (WHO).



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including 3M and Cardinal Health, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in demand for combination dressings and rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, will provide considerable growth opportunities to hydrogel dressing manufacturers.

Key Vendors

3M

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Integra LifeSciences

Smith & Nephew

