The Global Hydrogel Dressings Market 2019-2023: Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Agents
The hydrogel dressings market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.
With the increase in demand for combination dressings, the hydrogel dressings market is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years.
A growing demand for antimicrobial agents such as silver, honey, iodine, and hydrogels are leading to the increased adoption of combination dressings and driving the growth of the global hydrogel dressings market. For instance, Cardinal Health manufactures and sells Cardinal Health Hydrogel +Ag, an amorphous hydrogel combined with an antimicrobial silver compound. This product is an effective barrier to bacterial penetration and helps avoid the contact of the gel with microorganisms.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. The growing cases of acute and chronic wounds arising abrasions, incisions, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers is expected to increase the demand for hydrogel dressing, which will contribute to the growth of the market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of wound treatment and hydrogel dressings. The high cost of wound treatment and hydrogel dressings affects the growth of the market as the estimated expenditure on wound care is almost ten times higher than the annual budget of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including 3M and Cardinal Health, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in demand for combination dressings and rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, will provide considerable growth opportunities to hydrogel dressing manufacturers.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Integra LifeSciences
- Smith & Nephew
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Amorphous hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Impregnated gauze dressings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hydrogel sheets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for combination dressings
- Growing use of telemedicine in wound care treatments
- Development of amniotic membrane-based chitosan hydrogel dressings
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Integra LifeSciences
- Smith & Nephew
