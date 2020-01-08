The global hydrogel dressings market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hydrogel Dressings Market: About this market

This hydrogel dressings market analysis considers sales from amorphous hydrogel dressings, impregnated hydrogel dressings, and hydrogel sheet dressing products. Our study also finds the sales of hydrogel dressings in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the amorphous hydrogel dressings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of deep wounds and the rising awareness about the clinical benefits of amorphous hydrogel will play a significant role in the amorphous hydrogel dressings segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hydrogel dressings market report looks at factors such as the prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing use of hydrogels for treatment of burn injuries, and growing aging population. However, the high cost of wound care products and wound treatment, lack of awareness and shortage of resources, and limitations and disadvantages of hydrogel dressings may hamper the growth of the hydrogel dressings industry over the forecast period.



Global Hydrogel Dressings Market: Overview

Increasing the use of hydrogels for treatment of burn injuries

Globally, burns are one of the leading causes of disability. Hydrogel dressings have several properties, which make them ideal to facilitate and accelerate the healing of burn injuries. One of the primary advantages of hydrogel dressings is their ability to facilitate autolytic debridement of necrotic tissue. This is particularly advantageous in burn injuries as autolytic debridement aids regeneration and reduces the risk of hypertrophic scarring and infection. The application of hydrogel dressings with antimicrobial agents such as honey and silver can significantly enhance wound closure and accelerate the rate of re-epithelialization. The use of hydrogels for the treatment of burn injuries will lead to the expansion of the global hydrogel dressings market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for combination dressings

Combination dressings combine physically distinct components into a single dressing to provide multiple wound care functions, such as absorption, adhesion, and protection from bacteria. Moreover, such dressings are versatile and convenient to use in both partial and full-thickness wounds. The silver hydrogel is one of the commonly used combination dressings for wound treatment, especially burns. It acts as an effective barrier to bacterial penetration and helps avoid the contact of gel with the microorganisms. Honey-based hydrogel dressings aid and support autolytic debridement and promote a moist wound healing environment. They provide a soothing and cooling effect on application and hydrate the wound for an extended duration. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global hydrogel dressings market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrogel dressings manufacturers, that include 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

Also, the hydrogel dressings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



