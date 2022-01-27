The Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $19.84 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Compression, Liquefaction), by Physical State (Solid, Gas), by Application (Industrial, Residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen energy storage market size is expected to reach USD 19.84 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The supportive developments and policy support from the countries around the world will boost the market growth in the coming years. The growing scope of application of fuel cell technologies, such as transportation, portable power, and stationary power, are likely to augment the product demand over the forecast period.



A surplus amount of unused renewable energy is being used in the production of green hydrogen through renewable-powered electrolysis. Market players across several countries practice forward integration as they sell the hydrogen produced from on-site renewable sources, to large industrial consumers. The market is majorly driven by the growing adoption of hydrogen energy storage in the utility, commercial, and residential sectors. Huge industrial demands for hydrogen in metal treatment, petroleum refining, and food processing are expected to boost industry growth.



Potential opportunity for the market lies in increasing the commercialization of power-to-gas technology. In this technology, hydrogen can be converted back to electricity and used for powering the electric grid during peak hours. Industry participants are entering into partnerships with the research organizations to construct full-scale hydrogen energy storage projects. For instance, Xcel Energy partnered with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to construct a 110 kW capacity project that would utilize surplus wind energy to produce hydrogen through electrolysis and store it for later use.



Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report Highlights

The compression storage technology segment accounted for a dominant share of more than 40% in 2020

The solid segment held the maximum revenue share in 2020. The storage of hydrogen in solid form, i.e., stored in another material, is one of the emerging areas in the market

The market is competitive with key participants involved in R&D and constant innovations. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the overall market growth

This was owing to the factors, such as reducing operational cost by end-users and disruption in spare parts availability due to logistics issues & delays in manufacturing

However, supporting factors in the form of policies, plans, and regulations from various governments have boosted the market growth

Competitive Analysis

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Linde Plc

Air Products Inc.

ITM Power

Cummins

Iwatani Corporation

Nel ASA

Steelhead Composites Inc

Air Liquide

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Engie

Chart Industries

Hygear

PlugPower Inc.

GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis : Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

3.8. Impact of COVID on Hydrogen Energy Storage Market

Chapter 4. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Compression

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquefaction

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4. Material-based

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Physical State Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Physical State Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Solid

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Gas

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwflwz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets