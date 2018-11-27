The global hyperscale data center market is estimated to generate revenues of over $128 billion by 2023

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The availability of renewable energy, land for development, strengthening of its fiber backbone, district heating technique, and reduction in electricity pricing is attracting multiple development projects in the Nordic region in the global market. The increasing adoption of multiple innovative infrastructures to reduce the PUE to 1.3 or less will promote sustainability in the market.The global hyperscale data center market is driven by the demand and availability of renewable energy sources to power facilities. Investments by Microsoft, Google, AWS, and Alibaba in the APAC region will boost revenues in the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global hyperscale data center market by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the hyperscale data center market.



Hyperscale Data Center Market - Dynamics



The rising focus on the procurement and use of renewable energy sources across facilities is propelling the growth of the global hyperscale data center market. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources,to power their existing and new facilities across the globe and to reduce their carbon footprint.SDDC is categorized into software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined storage, and software-defined networking (SDN). Cloud providers such as Microsoft, AWS, Google, Oracle, and VMware (OVH) are involved in providing SDDC solutions for end-users. The growing adoption of hyper-converged datacenter infrastructure will increase SDDC deployments in the global market.The increasing focus on improving the efficiency IT and support infrastructures will lead to the adoption of open compute project (OCP) in the global hyperscale data center market. The OPC community in the global market is involved in offering infrastructures such as a server, storage, network, power, and cooling solutions. Leading facilities operators in the OCP community are Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Alibaba, and IBM and ODM suppliers such as QCT, and Wiwynn in the global hyperscale data center market.



Hyperscale Data Center Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.The global hyperscale data center market by IT infrastructure is segmented into server, storage, and network. Server segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and growing construction of cloud facilities are driving the demand for servers in the global market.The growing need for converged, commodity-based, and hyperconverged storage solutions will continue to increase in the global market.



The electrical infrastructure in the global hyperscale data center market is classified into UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgear, rack PDU, and other electrical infrastructure. Rack PDU is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of intelligent PDU solutions such as metered and switched PDU products is driving the growth of this market segment.The global hyperscale data center investment market by infrastructure is classified into IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. IT infrastructure segment is the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of server infrastructure based on OCP designs is expected to drive innovations across this market segment over the next few years.



The general construction segment in the global hyperscale data center investment market is categorized into building development, installation and commissioning services, building design, physical security, and DCIM. Building development segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. Building development includes site selection, preparation, and area construction and concrete-based data center building with windows.The increasing number of Greenfield developments with on-site solar and wind farms for renewable energy generation that partially or entirely power operations will increase in the global market. Cooling systems occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The growing use of indirect evaporative cooling systems which facilitate free cooling of the facility using outside air is primarily driving the growth of this segment in the global market.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical

• Mechanical

• General construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switch and Switchgear

• Rack PDU

• Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack

• Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM



Hyperscale Data Center Market - Geography



The global hyperscale data center market by geography is segmented into Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Americas dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The internet giants, cloud service providers, and wholesale colocation providers are investing billions of dollars in the US in the global market.The increasing investment from both global and local cloud and colocation service providers is contributing to the revenues in the APAC market. China and Hong Kong dominate the APAChyperscale data center investment market, followed by Singapore, Australia, India,and Japan. Multiple global SaaS providers entering the market in the APAC region by constructing facilities or by collocatingwholesale spaces will drive the growth of the global market.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Latin America

• EMEA

o Western Europe

o Nordic

o Eastern Europe

o MEA

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Singapore

o Australia

o Rest of APAC



Key Vendor Analysis

The global hyperscale data center market is contributed by the presence of various cloud service providers. The leading vendors are investing in increasing their product portfolio to gain a larger global market share. The penetration of open source infrastructure solutions namely, ODM infrastructure, is very high across enterprise cloud-based service providers in the market. The development and supply of mission critical and high-performance infrastructure solutions will increase the level of competition in the global market. The growing need for SDDC solutions will create lucrative opportunities in the global hyperscale data center market over the next few years.



The major vendors in the global hyperscale data center market are:

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Apple

• Facebook

• Google

• IBM

• Microsoft

• NTT Communications

• OVH

• Tencent



Other prominent vendors include Aruba, Ascenty, China Telecom Global, Digital Realty, Equinix, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), CloudHQ, Colo-D, CyrusOne, GDS Holdings Ltd, Global Switch, Infomart Data Centers, Oracle, Pi DATACENTERS, Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Xchange), Quality Technology Services (QTS), Sabey Data Centers, SAP, Singtel, Sinnet, SUNeVison (iAdvantage), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Teraco Data Environments, T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom), and Vantage Data Center.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global hyperscale data center market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into the current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global hyperscale data center market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global hyperscale data center market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



