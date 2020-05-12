The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to grow by $ 62899.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the hyperscale data center market and it is poised to grow by $ 62899.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Our reports on hyperscale data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in cloud adoption, increase in business operational needs, and rising demand for data center colocation facilities. In addition, surge in cloud adoption is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hyperscale data center market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The hyperscale data center market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Critical infrastructure

• Support infrastructure



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscale data center market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of free cooling techniques, and infrastructure innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hyperscale data center market covers the following areas:

• Hyperscale data center market sizing

• Hyperscale data center market forecast

• Hyperscale data center market industry analysis"



