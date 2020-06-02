NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global immunosuppressant drugs market is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 4.17% during the projected period, 2019-2028. The growing incidences of autoimmune disorders, the growing pharmaceutical industry, and the increase in organ transplantation, are the major factors fueling the market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Organ transplantation has been on the rise across the globe.This is because of the prevalence of genetic conditions like cystic fibrosis, heart defect, and polycystic kidney disease.



Infections like hepatitis, damage to organs due to chronic conditions like diabetes, physical injuries, are other factors that are responsible for an organ transplant.Immunosuppressive drugs come into the scene post organ transplantation, while combatting the hyper-immune response of the patient's immune system.



Thus, the growing demand for organ transplantation procedures is estimated to have a major impact on the growth of the market. Though immunosuppressive drugs have improved the outcome of organ transplantation, the side effects of such drugs can be serious, and this is one of the major factors hindering the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global immunosuppressant drugs market is geographically analyzed through the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.The North America region garnered the largest market share, while the Asia Pacific region is slated to record the highest growth rate by the end of the forecast period.



The government funding, prevailing auto-immune diseases, and increasing demands for organ transplantation, contribute to the market prospects of North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive environment of the market is evaluated to be stiff, given the workings of the pharmaceutical business. Some of the leading companies in the market are Allergan Plc (Acquired By AbbVie Inc), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Ltd, AbbVie Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBVIE INC

2. ALLERGAN PLC (ACQUIRED BY ABVIE INC)

3. ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

4. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

5. CIPLA LTD

6. DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD

7. F HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

8. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

9. INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ACCORD HEALTHCARE LTD)

10. JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS NV (JHONSON & JHONSON)

11. MYLAN NV

12. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ)

13. PFIZER INC

14. SANOFI SA

15. VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS



