NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market size is expected to reach $714.4 Million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



The implantable cardiac monitor, which is also referred to as implantable loop recorder, is a tiny insertable device used in continuously monitoring hearth rhythms. The device is mostly placed in the left parasternal area of the chest. The device is also placed in some other parts of body, to minimize psychological impact of surgical scar in anterior chest region, without impairing the performance of the device. Technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices such as miniaturization & easier implant procedures, growing demand for implantable cardiac monitors to continuously monitor heart to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation are some of the key factors that are presently driving the implantable cardiac monitor's market growth. Moreover, growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, remote monitoring systems and growing use of implantable cardiac monitors to monitor epilepsy disorder add to the growth of the market.



Based on Indication, the report is segmented into Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Epilepsy & Unexplained falls. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers (ASCs) and Cardiac Center & Clinics. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abiomed, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Reliant Heart, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH ,Schiller AG, Jarvik Heart, Inc.



