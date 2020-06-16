The Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market is expected to grow by 8212.81 k units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the in-vehicle payment services market and it is poised to grow by 8212.81 k units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period. Our reports on in-vehicle payment services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in adoption of cloud technologies and IoT and rising OEM partnerships with hardware, software, insurance, telecom, and other service aggregators. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud technologies and IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The in-vehicle payment services market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The in-vehicle payment services market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Car

• Van



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rising demand for smartphone integration as one of the prime reasons driving the in-vehicle payment services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our in-vehicle payment services market covers the following areas:

• In-vehicle payment services market sizing

• In-vehicle payment services market forecast

• In-vehicle payment services market industry analysis



