The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $64,479 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $93,614 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025
Jan 29, 2019, 19:04 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technique (Immunodiagnostics {Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay [Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA), and Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)], Rapid Tests, Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot (ELISPOT), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), and Western Blot}, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics {Polymerize Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Technology (INAAT), Hybridization, DNA Diagnostics, Microarray, and Others}, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry {Basic Metabolic Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile, Thyroid Function Panel, Electrolyte Panel, and Specialty Chemicals}, and Other IVD Techniques), Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and End User (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic & Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698753
IVD Market Overview:
The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $64,479 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $93,614 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) is a technique in which medical devices and reagents are used to examine specimens such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, which are derived from the human body to detect diseases, conditions, and infections. The tests can be performed in stand-alone laboratory, hospital-based laboratory, and point of care. Some of the significant technologies incorporated in IVD include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray techniques, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation. Incessant innovations in IVD product type design and technology have encouraged doctors and researchers to shift their focus from traditional diagnostic methods to personalized medicines.
Rise in need for IVD testing arises due to increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in geriatric population prone to immunological disorders. Moreover, advancements in personalized medicines and widespread knowledge of rare diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global IVD market. In addition, increase in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynecological diseases are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVD devices and reagents. On the contrary, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of the global market.
The report segments the market across different categories such as product type, technique, application, end users, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into reagents, instruments, and services & software.
Based on techniques, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. The immunodiagnostics is further segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and western blot. The ELISA segment is further classified into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). Molecular diagnostics segment is further divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), hybridization, DNA diagnostics, microarrays, and others. Similarly, clinical chemistry segment is categorized into basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid profile, thyroid function panel, renal profile, electrolyte panel, and specialty chemicals.
By application, the market is classified into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, academic & medical schools, point of care testing, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN N.V.; Sysmex Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Benefits for IVD Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
IVD Key Market Segments:
By Product Type
Reagents
Instruments
Software & Services
By Techniques
Immunodiagnostics
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)
Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)
Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)
Rapid Tests
Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot Assays (ELISPOT)
Radioimmunoassay
Western Blot
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Hybridization
DNA Diagnostics
Microarrays
Others
Tissue Diagnostics
Clinical Chemistry
Basic Metabolic Panel
Liver Panel
Lipid Profile
Thyroid Function Panel
Renal Profile
Electrolyte Panel
Specialty Chemicals
Other IVD Techniques
By End User
Standalone Laboratory
Hospitals
Academic & Medical Schools
Point of Care Testing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company
bioMérieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
QIAGEN N.V.
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Illumina, Inc.
Luminex Corporation.
Siemens Healthcare GmbH.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05698753
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article