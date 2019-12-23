NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro lung model market is expected to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833602/?utm_source=PRN



Driving factors of the in vitro lung model are significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies.Also, growing research on lung diseases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Besides, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in cell culture techniques is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The cases of asthma, lung cancer, and COPD has been growing across the globe at a significant rate.Thus there is a growing need to study lung diseases specifically.



Since early 2010's the practices of creating lab-grown organ buds, mostly referred to as 'organoids', have become more popular.These organ buds are miniature organ-like structures that are maintained in the lab, and researchers are able to grow these organoids, which resembles human body tissues.



Lung diseases, like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is a significant cause of death and illness worldwide.A recently published report by Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at the University of California developed a new system for building lung 3D organoids to model lung disease.



Moreover, Lung cancer cell lines have made a significant contribution to lung cancer research and biomedical discovery. The high similarities between lung cancer cell lines and the lung tumor helps in discovering new drug molecules. Thus the growing research on lung diseases is expected to offer broad growth opportunities for the in vitro lung model market at the global level.

The global in vitro lung model market is segmented by type, and application.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 2D and 3D.



The 3D segment is expected to dominate the type segment market as 3D cell culture gives better phenotypes insights which are poorly reproduced in conventional 2D cell culture, Based on the application, market is segmented into drug screening, toxicology, 3d model development, physiologic research, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine. Toxicology segment is expected to dominate the application segment during the forecast period.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Type Culture Collection, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canadian Lung Association and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833602/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

