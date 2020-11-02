The Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market is expected to grow by USD 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the indoor air quality meters market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on indoor air quality meters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased health concerns and growing environmental pollution. In addition, increased health concerns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The indoor air quality meters market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The indoor air quality meters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Portable

• Fixed



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing number of government regulations and projects as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor air quality meters market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our indoor air quality meters market covers the following areas:

• Indoor air quality meters market sizing

• Indoor air quality meters market forecast

• Indoor air quality meters market industry analysis



