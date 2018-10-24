The Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Indoor Air Quality Solutions



Indoor air quality solutions include various equipment and services that are used for measuring, testing, and managing indoor air quality in both residential and commercial buildings. The air quality solutions in the industrial sector is not a part of the global indoor air quality solutions market.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the indoor air quality solutions market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of indoor air quality solutions across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, indoor air quality solutions market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• 3M

• Aeroqual

• DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

• Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

• TSI

• United Technologies (Carrier)



Market driver

• Increasing demand for smart air quality monitoring equipment

Market challenge

• High competition

Market trend

• Rise in portable air quality monitors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



