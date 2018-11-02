The Global Industrial Coatings Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2019-2023.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Industrial Coatings



Industrial coatings are used to provide a decorative and protective finish to a wide array of surfaces such as wood, metal, or plaster.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2051543



Technavio's analysts forecast the global industrial coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial coatings market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Industrial Coatings Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Covestro

• KANSAI PAINT

• Nippon Paint Holdings

• PPG Industries

• The Sherwin-Williams Company



Market driver

• Surging demand for water-borne coatings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Volatile raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing automotive industry in APAC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2051543



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

