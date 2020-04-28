The Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market is expected to grow by USD 22.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the industrial valves and actuators market, and it is poised to grow by USD 22.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on industrial valves and actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities and government regulations.

The industrial valves and actuators market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial valves and actuators market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Industrial quarter-turn valves

• Multi-turn valves

• Industrial actuators

• Industrial control valves



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies growth in water and wastewater treatment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valves and actuators market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our industrial valves and actuators market covers the following areas:

• Industrial valves and actuators market sizing

• Industrial valves and actuators market forecast

• Industrial valves and actuators market industry analysis



