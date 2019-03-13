NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market size is expected to reach $103.7 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Phototherapy is widely used in minimizing bilirubin (the compound that leads to jaundice) levels in infants. The infant is made to lie in a plastic crib, exposing the infant to a type of light which is absorbed by the infant. With this process, the bilirubin in the infant's body gets converted into a much simpler water-soluble form which is easily excreted through stool and urine. Growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effective phototherapy treatment, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy are the factors that drive the global infant phototherapy devices market. However, side effects related to the use of phototherapy treatment would limit the market growth



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376185



Based on Configuration, the market is segmented into Mobile Device and Fixed Device. Based on Light Source, the market is segmented into Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs), Fluorescent Lamps (FL), Quartz Halogen Lamps and Gas Discharge Tubes. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospital and Neonatal Clinics.. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include D-Rev, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare (A healthcare division Of GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Weyer GmbH and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376185



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

