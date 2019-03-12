LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.



Driving factors such as, increasing number of healthcare associated infections, government initiatives for prevention of healthcare associated infections (HAIs), rise in the integration of information technology into various healthcare platforms and others are expected to boost the market growth over the years.However, high costs of the software and tricky reimbursement policies are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Services and information technology have become one of the fastest growing profit pool in the healthcare industry over the past few years.According the US department of health and human services, more than 80% of the US based hospitals use different types of healthcare related software platforms and applications.



This includes the mobile health applications and medical device app development platforms.As far as the global development of software application development is concerned, the infection surveillance software are expected to be accessed majorly from mobile devices as well as through web-based software.



The opportunities for using mobile based technology has improved drastically over the past few years. Moreover, access to real-time healthcare data and information has also been possible through the use of mobile based platforms. Mobile technology is capable to empower patients and care takers through increasingly user friendly interface and easy functionality. The infection surveillance solutions in mobile and web-based platforms are expected to be one of the prevalent trend in the industry.

Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on type was segmented into software and services.In 2017, software segment held the largest share of the market, by type.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to its ability to perform advanced functions and offer an integrated solution to monitor, plan, prevent and develop action plans for infection control in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the infection surveillance solutions market are National Healthcare Safety Network, Hospital Infection Society-India National Health Service, Care Quality Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Public Health England, and Health Protection Agency among others.



