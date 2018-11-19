NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The infertility treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



The global infertility treatment market is projected to reach 2.2 billion by 2023 from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Growth in the infertility treatment market can be attributed to factors such as the declining fertility rate and rising public awareness about various infertility treatment options. However, high procedural costs and unsupportive government regulations are the major factors restricting market growth.



The female infertility treatment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of patient type, the global infertility treatment market has been segmented into patient infertility treatment and male infertility treatment.The female infertility treatment segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Factors such as decreased rate of fertility in female population and increased range of available treatment options to overcome infertility issues are driving growth in this market segment.



The fertility centers segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the infertility treatment market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes.The fertility centers segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing number of fertility centers across the globe and increasing medical tourism in emerging countries.



The European infertility treatment market is expected to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the infertility treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.The Europe market is expected to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is mainly due to the declining fertility rate, growing number of fertility clinics, and increasing number of public-private investments. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in various European countries such as Spain and Italy are also shifting the focus towards the European market, thereby driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 â€" 25%, Tier 2 â€" 30%, and Tier 3 â€" 45%

â€¢ By Designation: C-level â€" 26%, Director-level â€" 30%, and Others â€" 44%

â€¢ By Region: North America - 35%, Europe â€" 26%, APAC â€" 23%, and RoW â€" 16%



The major players in the market include The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), and Vitrolife AB (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato (Japan), Rocket Medical Plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Throne Ltd. (US), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), and SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany).



Research Coverage

This report studies the infertility treatment market based on product, procedure, patient type, end user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysisâ€"industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the infertility treatment market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



