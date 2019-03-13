NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Infusion pumps and accessories are a set of drugs delivering devices which are used to administer medications in a controlled, precise and automated manner. These devices are for therapeutic purposes, and come handy in critical care, pain management and other applications, to administer medications on a continuous basis to ensure patients comfort and also offer pain-free therapy. The use of these infusion systems avoids medical errors, which otherwise could lead to serious life-threatening situations or also possibilities of death. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and gastrointestinal disorders has been the major factor driving the growth of the infusion pumps and accessories, globally. Additionally, rising geriatric population, and surge in demand of portable infusion pump to minimize hospital expenditure are factors that would propel the market growth.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Accessories & Disposables and Devices & Pumps. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Other Application. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Other End User. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Chemyx Inc., Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Smiths Medical.



