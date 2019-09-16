NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market: About this market

This InGaAs camera market analysis considers sales from both uncooled cameras and cooled camera technology. Our analysis also considers the sales of InGaAs camera in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the uncooled InGaAs camera segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and longer service life will play a significant role in the uncooled InGaAs camera segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global InGaAs camera market report looks at factors such as benefits of SWIR imaging, varied applications of InGaAs cameras, and development in thermal imaging for military and defense applications. However, high system cost of InGaAs cameras for extended ranges, increasing competition among machine vision system manufacturers, and complexities in InGaAs sensor development may hamper the growth of the InGaAs camera industry over the forecast period.



Global Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market: Overview

Varied applications of InGaAs cameras

A major application of InGaAs cameras is spectroscopy. A camera with an inbuilt InGaAs SWIR sensor has sensitivity from about 900 to 1,700 nm, which makes it a suitable component to be used in a multisensory system for hyperspectral imaging. InGaAs cameras utilize InGaAs sensors, which are capable of imaging within the SWIR waveband for applications such as detection of the bruising of fruits by imaging the subsurface accumulation of water and surveillance applications benefiting from reduced atmospheric scattering due to the mist in the SWIR band. Such applications of InGaAs cameras will lead to the expansion of the global InGaAs camera market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Adoption of InGaAs Cameras/sensors in HSI systems

An HSI system, like any other imaging system, consists of a detector, a source of radiation or light, image acquisition software, and an integrated computing device for data acquisition and storage. InGaAs cameras are the most common type of cameras used in the HSI systems with high sensitivity in the 900-1,700 nm wavelength range (available up to 2,500 nm) and low thermal noise. InGaAs cameras also feature high quantum efficiency, a wide spectral range, and fast response, and they are operational even at room temperature by utilizing thermoelectric cooling. These improved features of InGaAs cameras make them the most viable choice for HSI. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global InGaAs camera market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading InGaAs camera manufacturers, that include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Coherent Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., FluxData Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Jenoptik AG, Raptor Photonics Ltd., Sensors Unlimited Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Xenics NV.

Also, the InGaAs camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



