The ink additives market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The global ink additives market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2023. The global ink additives industry is witnessing growth because of increasing applications, technological advancements, and increasing demand from Asia Pacific, mainly from China, Japan, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. The single-most long-term growth potential for ink additives in packaging is attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, growing preference for easy and compact packaging among consumers. However, the cost incurred across the value chain is one of the major concerns in the ink additives market.



Demand for dispersing & wetting agents is expected to be the highest over the next five years.

Dispersing & wetting agents help to stabilize the suspension of pigments in varnish.It assists in the dispersion of fine solid particles in the liquid phase.



Pigment dispersant prevents agglomeration by weakening the intermolecular forces.For achieving the full intensity of color and maximum gloss, pigments must be distributed evenly.



Fully distributed pigments help to increase the shelf life stability and reduces the tendency to flocculate or agglomerate the varnish.



Solvent-based technology represents the bulk of the demand for ink additives.

The additives used in solvent-based technology are very less in comparison to water-based and UV-based technologies. Though many solvent-based inks are being phased out, they continue to be used by companies due to their low-cost during the entire printing ink manufacturing process.



Asia Pacific ink additives market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Factors influencing the overall demand from the packaging industry in Asia Pacific include increasing packaging demand that arises from food products, such as meat and seafood along with the rise in the beverage industry due to increasing consumption of soda, soft drinks, tea, and coffee.In addition, the rising demand for corrugated packaging is affected by the rapid expansion of the e-retail industry.



These factors are expected to drive the ink additives market in Asia Pacific.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into three categories as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 33%

• By Designation: C Level - 50%, Director Level - 25%, and Others-25%

• By Region: North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 10%, South America - 10%, and Middle East & Africa - 10%



The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players such as ALTANA AG (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Elementis PLC (UK), Dow Corning (US), Shamrock Technologies (US), Munzing Chemie GmbH (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Harima Chemicals Group (Japan), and Lubrizol (US).



Research Coverage:

This report covers the ink additives market, in terms of volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2023.The report includes the market segmentation based on type, technology, process, application, and region.



It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global ink additives market.



Key benefits of buying the report:

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking analysis of key players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the overall views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the ink additives market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



