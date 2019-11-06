NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Insect Repellent Market size is expected to reach $8,712.6 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Insect repellent, a substance applied to clothing, skin or other planes hindering insects from reaching on such surfaces. Insect repellents assist in controlling and preventing the outbreak of diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, bubonic plague and Lyme disease among others. Common insects responsible for these diseases include mosquito, flea, flyd and the arachnid tick. Few Insect repellents include insectisides (bug killers) which just discourage various insects but doesn't kill them thereby sending them back crawling or flying.

Based on various studies conducted on insect repellents so far, repellents with DEET or picaridin are found to be more effective. Though, most of the synthetic repellents are recorded to have efficacy for around 2 hours only, still this response is much higher than that of the natural repellents which are found to be effective for 30 to 60 minutes only.



Across nations, the governments are taking measures to provide the guidelines to the product manufacturers and also to educate the public regarding the approved products. For instance, in United States, the department of EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) is having is National Pesticide Information Center's NPRO Portal hosting the database of EPA's registered pesticides against specific pests (including Aedes Mosquitoes), use sites (such as Outdoors, Institutions etc.), type of pesticide.



The Mosquito market dominated the Global Insect Repellent Market by Insect Type in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $3818.2 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Bugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2019 - 2025).



The market participants are closely working with the universities and regional governments to spread the awareness and make the public aware about the technical know-how of their products. For instance, in 2018, SC Johnson formalized a partnership with the Rwanda Ministry of Health and Society for Family Health Rwanda.



The report highlights the adoption of Insect Repellent globally. Based on Insect Type, the market is segmented into Mosquito, Bugs, Fly Repellent and Others. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Vaporizers, Spray, Cream and other Products. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Insect Repellent market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Strategies Deployed in Insect Repellent Market



The Insect repellent market offers ample opportunity to manufacturing companies, suppliers worldwide. The market witnesses presence of many market participants with wide variety of insect repellent products to offer. Few of the top players in this arena include Coghlan's Ltd., Dabur International Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Herbals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others.



Collaboration with partners in government, industry and NGOs around the world



Companies operating in insect repellent market are working closely with the regional governments and universities for running various awareness campaigns educating the public about the ways to prevent insects and hence preventing the diseases. Also through these campaigns the organizations are increasing the awareness about the ingredients of the insect repellents thereby equipping the audience with product knowledge to choose a safer product.



The companies are taking these initiatives for a noble cause and also intelligently leveraging the same for increasing awareness about their own products with elaborations. The leading product manufacturers are extending their hand for preventing the unfortunate breakouts of diseases and educating people about the safe innovative products.



For instance, In Feb 2018, the SC Johnson, a leading player in insect repellent market, announced partnership with University of Notre Dame. The university has been making serious efforts to increase the awareness about public health benefits of spatial repellents. In 2017, the SC Johnson partnered with The Coca-Cola Co. as a participant of the EKOCENTER program to provide safe drinking water, sanitation, wireless communication, solar energy to nations including Vietnam and Rwanda.



Product innovations



Companies are now gradually shifting the product focus to safer products by using the natural ingredients and are also working on the cost effective solutions. Also, the market across geographies also experience many insect repellents with unapproved repellent ingredients and hence can pose a serious threat to the consumers. Hence, the companies are now focusing on natural ingredients for the formulation of insect repellents. In Dec 2018, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, launched its completely natural mosquito repellent, "GoodKnight Naturals Neem Agarbatti". In December 2015, the company introduced its cheapest insect repellent i.e. paper based mosquito repellent in Bangladesh and now is available in multiple regions also.



Geographical expansions



Further the companies are also expanding their footprints by introducing the products in different newer geographies through collaboration with the supply chain stakeholders and even establishing new facilities in those regions to cater the local market. In March 2019, an Australia based insect repellent manufacturer, Bushman, expanded its market for Bushman Insect repellent products in UK with courtesy of Safari Stores. In Feb 2017, a leading Indian based giant announced its plan to take its successful mosquito repellent brand, "Good Knight" to Africa region with additional plans to set up two manufacturing plants in Nairobi, Kenya and Johannesburg, South Africa.



Acquisitions



The companies operating in the insect repellent market are also observed to be keen on acquisition to have access to a wider product portfolio and expanded geographical reach. In 2015, the SC Johnson acquired HomeBrands A.S. from UNILEVER CR, spol. s r.o. in the Czech Republic thereby expanding its product portfolio of pest control, air care and home cleaning in Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Baltics. In July 2016, the company acquired Babyganics. The productline of Babyganics include skin care, oral care, bath care, insect repellent, sun care, hand hygiene, laundry products, dish soaps, surface cleaners, diapers and wipes. In Dec 2016, SC Johnson acquired Laboratório Osler do Brasil, manufacturer of the Exposis insect repellent brand using Picaridin as the active ingredient in its repel mosquitoes and other insects repellent products. In October 2018, another leading organization in this market, American Vanguard Corp. announced to acquire the outstanding shares of Tyratech, Inc., a life sciences company focused on nature-derived insect and parasite control products. This acquisition is aimed to complements the company's Envance portfolio.



Introducing cost-effective products



The companies in insect repellent market are also focusing in introducing low cost products to target masses. Such products are quite popular in geographies with relatively high concentration of rural and sub-urban areas like India.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Insect Type



• Mosquito



• Bugs



• Fly Repellent and



• Others



By Product Type



• Vaporizers



• Spray



• Cream and



• Other Products



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• Jyothy Laboratories Limited



• Godrej Group (Godrej Consumer Products Limited)



• Dabur India Ltd.



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc.



• Enesis Group



• Coghlans Ltd.



• Quantum Health, Inc.



