NEW YORK, August 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market to 2023 by type (interventional cardiology device and peripheral vascular device), device (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EVAR stent grafts, IVC filters, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound systems (IVUS), and synthetic surgical grafts), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) and region







The future of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $26.3 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market include the growing elderly population, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology and research, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and change in lifestyles.







Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device industry include rising adoption of TAVR procedures, increasing use of bioresorbable stents, and a rise in adoption of drug eluting balloons.







Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Trends Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Forecast Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region







The study includes the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size, and forecast for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market through 2023, segmented by type, device, end use, and region, as follows:







Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



Interventional Cardiology Device Peripheral Vascular Device







Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Device Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



Angioplasty Balloons Angioplasty Stents Angioplasty Catheters EVAR stent graft IVC filter Embolic Protection Devices Guidewires Arteriotomy Closure Devices Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Synthetic Surgical Graft







Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers







Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



North America United States Canada Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain APAC Japan China India ROW Brazil



Some of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices companies profiled in this report include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, and C R Bard and others.







On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the EVAR stent graft segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.







By end use, the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the forecast period as hospitals have a much higher budget than ambulatory surgical centers.







North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.







Some of the features of "Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:



Market size estimates: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.



Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.



Segmentation analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size by various applications such as type, device, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.



Regional analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.



Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.







This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type (interventional cardiology device and peripheral vascular device), device (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EVAR stent grafts, IVC filters, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound systems (IVUS), and synthetic surgical grafts), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?



Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?



Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?



Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market and the reasons behind them?



Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?



Q.8. What are the new developments in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market and which companies are leading these developments?



Q.9. Who are the major players in this interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?



Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?



Q.11.What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?







