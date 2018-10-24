The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the period 2018-2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Intraoperative Neuromonitoring



Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) minimizes errors and risks during surgeries by providing critical neurophysiological information to the surgeon in real time. It assesses the functional integrity of the patient's nervous system during surgery, helps prevent permanent damage to the critical neural structures, and reduces the potential post-operative complications.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the application of intraoperative neuromonitoring across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, intraoperative neuromonitoring market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Cadwell Industries

• Computational Diagnostics

• Medtronic

• Natus Medical

• NuVasive

• SpecialtyCare



Market driver

• Growing volume of surgeries

Market challenge

• High cost of devices and services

Market trend

• Emergence of portable IONM

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



