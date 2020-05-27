The Global Isocyanate Market is expected to grow by 4.60 mn t during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the isocyanate market and it is poised to grow by 4.60 mn t during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on isocyanate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the by the growth of the construction industry in APAC and increasing demand for isocyanate from emerging economies. In addition, the growth of the construction industry in APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The isocyanate market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The isocyanate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising demand for PU from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the isocyanate market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our isocyanate market covers the following areas:

• Isocyanate market sizing

• Isocyanate market forecast

• Isocyanate market industry analysis"



