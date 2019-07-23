The global isoflavone market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Isoflavones Market: About this market

Isoflavones are organic compounds related to flavonoids, and are sourced from soybeans, red clover, chickpea, lentils, and green tea. This Isoflavones market analysis considers sales from soybean isoflavones, chickpea isoflavones, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of isoflavones in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, soybean isoflavones segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Soybean is considered a common source of isoflavones. Soybean isoflavones are popular owing to their health benefits such as promotion of heart health and maintenance of bone health, especially in post-menopausal women. These factors will significantly help the soybean isoflavones segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global isoflavones report has observed market growth factors such as issues associated with protein malnutrition, increasing demand for plant-based diet, and increasing obese population. However, limitations associated with isoflavones, unfavorable climatic conditions adversely affecting raw material production, and high prevalence of substitute products and services may hamper the growth of the isoflavones industry over the forecast period.

Global Isoflavones Market: Overview



Issue associated with protein malnutrition



Rising cases of protein malnutrition have increased the demand for potential protein alternatives to conventional protein sources such as meat. This need gave rise to the extraction of isoflavones from sustainable protein sources. Protein malnutrition can cause health conditions such as chronic renal diseases. Consumption of isoflavones can reduce the risk of non-communicable chronic conditions. These factors are increasing the sales of isoflavone products, which will contribute to the growth of the global isoflavone market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.



Increasing launch of products containing isoflavones



Myriad health benefits of consuming isoflavones have increased the incorporation of the organic compound in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. Companies in these end-user segments are expanding their offerings with isoflavones. For instance, EQUELLE by Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a new non-prescription and non-hormonal supplement for the treatment of hot flashes and muscle pain associated with menopause. Therefore, the increasing launch of products containing isoflavones will improve sales for market vendors. This trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global isoflavones market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Isoflavones manufacturers, which include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Fujicco Co. Ltd., FutureCeuticals Inc., and Koninklijke DSM NV.



Also, the Isoflavones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



